TIG Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)

TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) by 2,546.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,412 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTAC Olympus Acquisition were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTOC. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Provenire Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $151,000.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:FTOC remained flat at $$10.76 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,200. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.61 million during the quarter.

About FTAC Olympus Acquisition

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

