TIG Advisors LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCLFU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $3,606,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $4,960,000.

Shares of RCLFU stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.99. 3,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,648. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94.

In other Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,619 shares of company stock valued at $625,616.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

