TIG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 254,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth $40,000,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,501,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $25,000.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OHPAU stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.10. 965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,048. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHPAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.