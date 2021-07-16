TIG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 141,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

NYSE SJR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.66. 1,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $30.41.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0797 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

