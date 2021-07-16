TIG Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 281,210 Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 281,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Reinvent Technology Partners Z as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Z during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Z in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Z during the 1st quarter worth about $1,001,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Z in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,685,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Z in the first quarter valued at about $5,065,000. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Z stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.96. 398,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,880. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.96. Reinvent Technology Partners Z has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Reinvent Technology Partners Z focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

