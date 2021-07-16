Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Insider Robert A. Rucker Sells 847,013 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) insider Robert A. Rucker sold 847,013 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $6,352,597.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTSH opened at $7.22 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $374.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $92.08 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tile Shop from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories. It offers marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.