Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 3.4% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $16,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $21.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,441.50. 1,167,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,633. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,312.45. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,587.74. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.97, a PEG ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,444.39.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

