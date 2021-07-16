Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Has $16.62 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 3.5% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $561.11. The company had a trading volume of 17,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,210. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $505.37. The company has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a PE ratio of 744.37, a PEG ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $404.49 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

