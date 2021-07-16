Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Has $18.26 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 3.8% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,172.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,669. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,265.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

