Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Invests $3.49 Million in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 191,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned about 0.46% of GAN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in GAN in the first quarter valued at $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GAN by 1,188.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of GAN by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $64,254.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,655 shares of company stock worth $254,405. Corporate insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

GAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:GAN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. 11,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,985. GAN Limited has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.79.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

