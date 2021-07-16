Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Purchases 5,833 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Roku by 0.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,590,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $564,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at about $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of ROKU traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $405.26. 111,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,400,103. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 523.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.21 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.10.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $15,142,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,928 shares of company stock valued at $114,364,850 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. decreased their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.58.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.