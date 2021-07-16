TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.70

TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €30.70 ($36.12) and last traded at €30.60 ($36.00), with a volume of 15807 shares. The stock had previously closed at €30.70 ($36.12).

The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.64.

TLG Immobilien Company Profile (ETR:TLG)

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is also involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

