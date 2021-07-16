TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$140.00 Price Target at CIBC

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 price objective (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$149.57.

Shares of TSE:X traded up C$1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$132.06. 35,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,678. The stock has a market cap of C$7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 24.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$132.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.02. TMX Group has a one year low of C$120.13 and a one year high of C$144.97.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TMX Group will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total transaction of C$496,395.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at C$1,932,120.08.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

