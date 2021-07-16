Tosoh Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TOSCF)

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tosoh in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will earn $1.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tosoh’s FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tosoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TOSCF stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93. Tosoh has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of -0.03.

About Tosoh

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

