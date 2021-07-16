Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at Scotiabank

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$50.75 to C$54.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.86.

OTCMKTS TRMLF traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.91. 7,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,213. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $29.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

