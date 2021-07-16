TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.

NVSAU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. 9,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,683. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

