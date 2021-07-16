TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,200,000 Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,132,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DGNU traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.98. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,135. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

