TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Invests $191.33 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 649,625 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,334,000. Facebook accounts for about 2.2% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total transaction of $27,379,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,365,020 shares of company stock valued at $776,472,986. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $342.73. The stock had a trading volume of 441,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,704,979. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $358.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $332.74.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

