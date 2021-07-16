TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,035,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,282,173 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 0.5% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $44,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,538,000. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 323,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $24.00. 115,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,425,699. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

