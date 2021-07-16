TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,475 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters makes up about 3.3% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned about 0.65% of Thomson Reuters worth $282,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRI. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

Shares of TRI stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $102.68. 10,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,974. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.44. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $68.09 and a one year high of $102.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.75.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.