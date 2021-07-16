Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $184.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.55.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $188.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.71. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

