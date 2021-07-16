Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,838,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 141,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.55.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $188.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.71. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.