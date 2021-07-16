Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 415,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 215,993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $73,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $188.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $200.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.55.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

