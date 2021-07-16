Traders Buy High Volume of B&G Foods Put Options (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 8,647 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 104% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,244 put options.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 23,260 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $785,722.80. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in B&G Foods by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.09. 14,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,899. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.34. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.43.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

