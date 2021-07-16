Traders Buy Large Volume of ArcBest Call Options (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 20,507 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,508% compared to the typical volume of 445 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $637,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth about $2,593,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth about $766,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $60.87 on Friday. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $93.96. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

