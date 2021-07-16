Traders Purchase High Volume of Skyworks Solutions Call Options (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 19,648 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 86% compared to the average volume of 10,546 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 121.2% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.82.

Shares of SWKS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.47. 3,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,100. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.83.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

