Traders Purchase Large Volume of American Axle & Manufacturing Put Options (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,293 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,670% compared to the typical volume of 90 put options.

AXL stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 16,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,818. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.97. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,691,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,090 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $7,312,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 313.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 778,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 590,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

