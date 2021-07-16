Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TNLIF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

TNLIF opened at $4.25 on Friday. Trainline has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.60.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

