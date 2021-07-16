Tranche Finance (SLICE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $719,307.00

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $16.07 million and approximately $719,307.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00002509 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00049122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.36 or 0.00832999 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

