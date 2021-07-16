Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives $59.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRNS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Sidoti raised shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,814,897.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Transcat by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Transcat in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $58.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96. Transcat has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $435.65 million, a PE ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Transcat will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

