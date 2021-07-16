Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TBIO shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter worth $93,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Translate Bio stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.70 and a beta of 0.95. Translate Bio has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $34.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.39.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Translate Bio will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

