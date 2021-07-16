Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TBIO. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of Translate Bio stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39. Translate Bio has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $34.64.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBIO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Translate Bio by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Translate Bio by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Translate Bio by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Translate Bio by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

