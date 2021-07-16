Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Receives $21.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travis Perkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Travis Perkins stock remained flat at $$18.45 during trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

