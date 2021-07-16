Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives C$167.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$93.89.

TSU has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Trisura Group to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$41.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$148.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$16.30 and a 52 week high of C$43.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 1.6204294 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

