Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) PT Raised to C$50.00 at CIBC

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price objective raised by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TRRSF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Trisura Group from $1.86 to $2.48 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Trisura Group from C$170.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $2.19 to $2.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $2.11 to $2.19 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$43.25 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

TRRSF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.23. 3,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,166. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

