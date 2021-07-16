Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Issues Earnings Results

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38, RTT News reports. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE TFC opened at $55.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.10. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

