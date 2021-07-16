Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) in a report issued on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target for the company.

Shares of TRST opened at GBX 359.40 ($4.70) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 328.13. Trustpilot Group has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 403.54 ($5.27). The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

