Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON TRST opened at GBX 360 ($4.70) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 328.13. Trustpilot Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 403.54 ($5.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

