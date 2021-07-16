Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 3,624 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in W. P. Carey by 2.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.4% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in W. P. Carey by 6.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

NYSE WPC traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $79.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,190. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPC. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.