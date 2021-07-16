Truvestments Capital LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 54,228 shares of company stock worth $3,038,395 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

VTR stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.87. 23,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,655. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of -237.24, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.67.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

