Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9,177.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 111,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 110,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $709,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,080 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,142. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $80.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.