Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 902 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $359.56. 1,751,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,488,580. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $251.32 and a 12 month high of $365.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

