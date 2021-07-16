Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $15,045,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.54. 64,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,026. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.27. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.21.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.