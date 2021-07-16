Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas."

Tuesday Morning stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.23. Tuesday Morning has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.16.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.81 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a negative return on equity of 191.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven R. Becker sold 96,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $467,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,760,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven R. Becker sold 200,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $994,745.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,760,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,720,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

