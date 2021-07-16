TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Short Interest Update

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 189.5% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TUIFY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 15,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,544. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. TUI has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TUIFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

