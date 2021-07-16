Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC cut Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.50.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Shares of TUWOY stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $912.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.24. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.