Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 336,700 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the June 15th total of 4,311,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 124.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWLF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. 36,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,201. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.94.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tullow Oil to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.