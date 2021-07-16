Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the June 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Turmalina Metals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 54,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,684. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.78. Turmalina Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco Project consisting of approximately 3,399 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

