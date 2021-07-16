Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the June 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Turmalina Metals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 54,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,684. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.78. Turmalina Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
