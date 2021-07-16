Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Bought by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,950,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,017,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 49.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

TPTX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.50. 8,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,780. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.43 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.21.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

TPTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

