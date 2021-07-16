Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) PT Lowered to C$19.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.81.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded down C$3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,838. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$666.81 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Turquoise Hill Resources news, Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,298.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,298.86.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

